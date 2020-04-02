FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The Farragut Middle School team competed in the 2020 National Dance Team Championship over the weekend.

They left as a dance team and now, they're going back to school as champions. They took home their first-ever Junior High Pom National title.

The competition is run by the United Dance Association, a division of Varsity Spirit, which sells cheerleading and dance clothing.

It also hosts teams from around the country for dance competitions in a variety of styles including Hip Hop, Jazz, Lyrical and Pom.

