Fifth Annual T-Rex Stampede takes on Nashville Sunday afternoon

The t-rexes tried to stay at least 6 feet apart as they went down the bridge then over to Broadway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Fifth Annual T-Rex Stampede was on Sunday afternoon on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville.

Event organizers said the run/jog/walk started at 3 p.m.

The t-rexes tried to stay at least 6 feet apart as they went down the bridge then over to Broadway.

“While COVID-19 has us a bit down, everyone is feeling good about this event being safe,” event organizers said on their Facebook page. “We can still all stay six feet from each other, even in costume.”

This was the fifth year for the event.