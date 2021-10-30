First Family Urban Festival held to build positive relationships in the community

There were family activities, performances and a community resource fair to engage young students in the school system.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County held its first Knoxville Urban Family Festival at the Jacob Building Saturday.

Real Talk Mentoring, Inc. founder Clarence Swearengen came up with the idea to hold the festival to bring the community closer together after a tough year.

"We want to show the community that in light of all the negative stuff that's going on, here's a positive event that is gonna happen," Swearengen said.

The purpose of the Urban Family Festival is to build positive relationships with our communities and local urban schools associated with "Real Talk" on the Move.

Real Talk believes that expanding relationships in the community increases opportunities to lessen the disproportionate violence rate in the urban community.

"We want you to know here are these resources; come tap into them, learn more about them, connect with them and lets make our community a better place," Swearengen said.

From the pandemic to the record gun violence Knoxville saw this year, the community is feeling the brunt of it all.

"I think people are tired of being sad. They are tired of being weary, they want to get out. They want to fellowship together," said Mount Cammerer District director Anthony Ingram.

With only two months left in 2021, community leaders said they hope for a better, positive outlook going into 2022.