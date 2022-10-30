First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service

First Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest churches in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee.

"The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said.

Pennoyer is an elder member of the First Presbyterian Church and she was one of the people who helped the refugee family adapt to their new reality. It also showed her how important their community was.

“It has led our family through a journey of deep understanding of what a church responsibility is,” Pennoyer said.

On Sunday, First Presbyterian Church celebrated 230 years of service and Jack Neely from Knoxville’s History project was invited as a speaker to talk about the historical background. He said back in the day this part of the world had no organized church.

“They went to where they saw a need and out on the frontier, this was, I think, the phrase 'unchurched wilderness,' I think, describes East Tennessee,” Neely said.

This church is like a spiritual nourishment for Presbyterians, Neely said.

“But for anybody, it's kind of the sense of permanence and stability because this church has been here for 230 years,” Neely explained.

The church also sits next to a historic cemetery that includes Knoxville settler, James White.

“We have many folks that come to look at the historic graveyard and learn of the many important folks that are laid to rest there,” Mark Curtis, Senior Pastor of First Presbyterian Church said.

People were there for its anniversary and they also had a "Creaking of the Tartan" service.

“[It] is a traditional Scottish ceremony to recognize our roots of the church of Scotland," Curtis said. "But also to celebrate reformation Sunday.”

Pastor Curtis said the church helps the community by having a fish food pantry open monthly. They also donate clothes, help hand out food and make sure folks know what resources are available.

He also said while celebrating all those years, God’s work isn’t done.