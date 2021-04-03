First responders honored at Cookeville Regional Medical Center for work during tornadoes

Emergency crews worked around the clock in the days and weeks following the storms to help victims overcome injuries suffered during the tornadoes.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — One year ago, 19 people died in the Cookeville area as an EF-4 tornado touched down overnight, tearing up homes as if they were dollhouses and causing devastation in Middle Tennessee.

Through it all, emergency crews worked to keep their community safe. They worked around the clock in the days and weeks following the tornadoes to help victims overcome injuries they suffered during the storms. On Wednesday, the community came together to thank them.

"We're all a team, we work great together and it is probably the first time we've got to get together since the tornado," said Tyler Smith who works with the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency. "It's very emotional to see everybody here and remember what we went through that evening."

People gathered at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center for an event to remember them and the work they did to help their community recover after the tragedy.