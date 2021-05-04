Flags lowered in Monroe County after Mayor of Vonore, Dr. Bob Lovingood, dies

Bob was described as a visionary who was always willing to serve his community, and as someone who cared about the education of children in Monroe County.

VONORE, Tenn. — Mayor Bob Lovingood, who led the Town of Vonore in Monroe County, died Tuesday.

He was described as a visionary whose heart was always willing to serve the community. Mirch Ingram, the Mayor of Monroe County, also said that he deeply loved the people of Vonore and cared about each child in the county. He said throughout his career, Lovingood would work to make sure each child received an education.

"The educators in both of us is how Bob and I connected the most," said Ingram. "Education was a passion that never left him."

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee posted on Twitter saying that Lovingood died from COVID-19. She urged people to continue wearing masks and receiving vaccinations, saying that the pandemic is still not over.

A good man, Dr. Bob Lovingood the Mayor of Vonore, died today from Covid-19. Covid isn’t over, folks. It’s still killing people. Wear a mask, get vaccinated, and follow CDC guides. pic.twitter.com/BMdzOsV8wG — Justice Sharon Lee (@JusticeLeeTN) May 4, 2021

Ingram also said that flags would be lowered to half-staff across Monroe County until Lovingood's services were complete, to honor his legacy.

"Bob truly made a difference here in Monroe County and will be missed by so many," said Ingram.

The county also lowered its flags in December 2020 after former Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser died of COVID-19. He had served for 28 years, ever since he was elected Alderman in November 1992.