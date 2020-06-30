Food City launches effort to help paralyzed military veterans

Starting Wednesday, Food City customers can make donations of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout to help veterans with severe injuries.

Food City and NASCAR legend Richard Petty have once again teamed up with Paralyzed Veterans of America for a fundraising campaign to help severely injured veterans and their families.

Food City has been involved in the effort for 10 years.

"Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers, in the past ten years, we have raised more than $1.25 million to benefit veterans with disabilities,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We’re glad to have another opportunity to partner with Paralyzed Veterans of America and Richard Petty in support of this great organization and the deserving veterans they support.”

Starting Wednesday, Food City customers can make donations of $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

"With underlying health issues, paralyzed veterans, and all people with serious disabilities, are at the greatest risk for deadly repercussions should they contract COVID-19," said David Zurfluh, Paralyzed Veterans of America president. "The dedication of partners like Food City and Richard Petty allows us to provide our members with food, supplies, financial relief, and quality healthcare during this crisis."

The campaign continues until July 28.

"It’s very important to me that we continue to support and recognize our paralyzed veterans, especially during these frightening times when they need help from their communities the most," said Richard Petty.