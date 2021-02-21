Foundation wall going up in Public Safety Complex construction project

Crews poured concrete, formed piers, tied reinforcing steel and inspected it all just to make sure the foundation wall was in place.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Public Safety Complex construction project at the old St. Mary's Hospital in North Knoxville made more progress this week — exactly one year into the conversion.

Crews formed a section of the foundation wall and poured concrete this week. They formed concrete piers, tied reinforcing steel and inspected it to make sure the wall is securely in place. They also installed anchor bolts in the piers.

Now that the foundation is beginning to take shape, officials said it's easier to envision what the police, fire, pension system and backup E-911 operations will look like. Lincoln Memorial University will also offer nursing classes in the Magdalene Clarke Tower.

Plans are also in place to allow for future redevelopment on the northern end of the campus, officials. A new court building will extend towards the north — a squarish building with a small parking lot.