KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four suspected overdose deaths have already been reported in Knox County, just nine days into the new year.

The area has a problem with substance misuse. So local business, healthcare and faith leaders are giving their all to help fix Knoxville's drug abuse issues in the All4Knox initiative.

The initiative starts with a meeting where leaders can discuss strategies to address substance misuse. It is being held today, where leaders from nine community sectors will meet for a four-hour retreat to discuss how to improve city and county strategies for addressing drug abuse.

The goal is to fine-tune strategies for the new year, to help reduce overdose-related deaths in the area and to create a full strategic plan that will be ready to implement later this year, according to Amy Dolinky with the Health Department.

"The first of those is to establish a strategic plan with all of the nine sectors and help the community to recognize that we all have a role to plan in substance misuse," Dolinky said.

The All4Knox meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. today.