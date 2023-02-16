Friends and family celebrate the life of Janaria Muhammad, 15-year-old girl fatally shot two years ago

The Knoxville Police Department is still looking for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Janaria Muhammad, two years later.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed outside of her home on Selma Avenue on Feb. 16, 2021. Around two years later, nobody has been arrested or charged for their role in her murder. She would have turned 17 years old this past November.

Friends and family of Janaria Muhammad gathered at the Phyllis Wheatley Center on Thursday to celebrate her life. There was also a balloon release in her honor.

Authorities said the night of Feb. 16, 2021, KPD responded to calls on Selma Ave. and found her behind her house with a gunshot wound. They said she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she died.

They also said it is believed people inside a blacked-out car shot her before driving away from the scene.

In 2022, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information about her murder. They said anyone who gives information leading to an arrest can get $3,000 and tipsters can remain anonymous.