Friends of the Library donates $50,000 for 50th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Friends of the Library donated $50,000 on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of when the organization was officially formed.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and officials with the Knox County Public Library accepted the donation during a check presentation at Lawson McGhee Library. Officials said it will be used to buy downloadable ebooks and audiobooks that people will be able to check out and enjoy.

They said that the check can provide funding for about 850 new ebooks and audiobooks. Officials said that since March 21, patrons borrowed more than 422,000 e-books and audiobooks.

Previous gifts from Friends of the Library have been used to help fund Spanish language computer workshops, purchase equipment to clean discs and restore paintings by Knoxville artist Catherine Wiley.

Friends of the Library was officially formed on Sept. 29, 1970, to foster a love of libraries, books and reading through outreach campaigns, advocacy and supporting the community. The organization donated nearly $1 million to the library system since it started, according to officials.

“This gift will help us provide much-needed resources in emedia, which is growing in popularity daily," said Library Director Myretta Black in a release. "Truly, we are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of volunteers who care about our community and the health of the library system.”