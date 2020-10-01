KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — From freezing to record-breaking warm spring-like temps in just a few days, many East Tennesseans are blaming their illnesses or dying plants on the quick changes in weather. Is it true these fluctuation temps are causing that, or is it just a bunch of myths?

"Sometimes it's difficult because you have to live a normal life and be normal, but you can be aware of what's going on around you," said allergist Dr. Bob Overholt.

You can hear Kindred Locke's music from afar, his bright tones fill Market Square even on the gloomiest of days.

"I still try to play and create a good atmosphere," he said.

While he prefers warm days, you can still find him on the colder ones, too.

"I still try to come out and liven people day even if it is for an hour or two," said Locke.

But he's is facing another challenge. He caught a cold like a lot of other East Tennesseans.

"I've gotten under the weather but I'm recovering my mom too is under the weather too." he said. "That's that Tennessee weather though."

A lot of people blame the weather for feeling under the weather, but Dr. Overholt says the change has little to do with getting sick in a direct manner. It's what people do after it gets cold that leads to germs spreading.

"The colder the weather is, the more people stay inside. When they're inside, the more likely they are to cough at someone, not to use their cleanliness."

And what about allergies swelling up during this time of year?

"I am very allergy prone. Welcome to East Tennessee, we all live here so I think we all look at allergies," said local Kaylee Marks who has noticed a build up of cold-like symptoms over the last few days.

Dr. Overholt says a cold on top of underlying allergies is a recipe for disaster, but it's not solely allergies to blame.

"The chances of getting a sinus infection and a sinopulmonary infection with a cold are much much greater," said Dr. Overholt.

For those with a green thumb, experts say the current fluctuation is no cause for concern, that only comes when extended periods of cold or hot temps.

"Right now there's not anything to worry about," said owner of Stanley's Greenhouse Monte Stanley.