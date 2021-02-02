Fundraiser held to support longtime Oak Ridge teacher with dementia

On Tuesday, community members gathered for a fundraiser to support a much-loved teacher from Linden Elementary School.

LINDEN, Tenn. — Community members gathered at an assisted living facility in Oak Ridge to pay back a much-loved former teacher for all he has done for students and their families.

David Neidig was a teacher at Linden Elementary School and community members said he had a unique way of making the classroom a magical place. Many said he showed countless people love across Oak Ridge, and they wanted to pay him back for it.

So, they organized a fundraiser for him at The Groves in Oak Ridge. Donations went to Neidig to help him cover health care expenses, according to organizers.

"We've had so many people ]reaching out to us, talking about all the wonderful things about him and how he impacted their kids' lives," said Connie Warford, the sales and marketing director for the facility. "So, we're excited to give back a little bit."

A dunking booth was set up where participants could try to make a splash with participants. Several other games were set up, along with classic carnival food like ice cream and funnel cakes.

Organizers said Neidig has Alzheimer's and is receiving care at the assisted living facility. Anyone who wants to donate to help Neigig can also give through a GoFundMe set up for him.