Gatlinburg SkyLift Park sells 11 historic chairs in auction to help people affected by tornadoes

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park said they were auctioning off 11 chairs that survived the 2016 wildfires. Money will go to help people affected by the tornadoes.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg SkyLift Park offers people incredible views and an exciting experience, lifting people up through the mountains. They were also offering people a chance to help others while also owning a piece of history.

Officials announced Friday that they were auctioning off 11 SkyLift chairs that survived the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires, and money raised from the auction will go to help people in Kentucky and Tennessee affected by recent tornadoes.

By Saturday,m they said all the chairs had been sold at the "bid to buy" amount of $3,000. In total, they raised $33,000 from the chairs.

The auction started at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon and was scheduled to run through 12:15 p.m. Dec. 27.

If people missed the auction, they can also leave donations online. Through Dec. 22, $1 for every SkyLift Park admission ticket will go to help people.

Officials said the money will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

"The team here at the SkyLift Park understands the devastating impact that natural disasters can have on a community," officials said on social media. "We are so fortunate to have bounced back from the wildfires of 2016 that destroyed lives, property, and businesses. It’s important for us to pay that forward by helping others, especially during this season of giving."