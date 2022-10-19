'He never met a stranger' | Community remembers man who died in Gatlinburg fire

In early October, a fire broke out on a block of businesses along Parkway. It destroyed those businesses, and a man died in it.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On October 9, a fire broke out along a block of businesses in Gatlinburg. It destroyed the buildings, and a man died in the flames. He was Joe Martin Bates, 54 years old.

"He was a good person, he never met a stranger. He had a lot of people who truly loved him. He was always positive regardless of his situation. Always the life of the party," said Joe Bates in a message, his son. "He loved music and was a phenomenal singer. He loved playing darts and played for years in different places in Gatlinburg. He earned the title of 'Mayor of the Gatlinburg Polar Society' (somewhat self-proclaimed) because he enjoyed swimming in the river even in the dead of winter. [sic]"

Bates was a recognizable face in Gatlinburg for many people. People in the area remember him as a bright and kind person, who would start a conversation with strangers and hang around a local bench.

"He loved people and a lot of people really loved him," Bates said. "He was a father, a son, a brother, and a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

The fire also destroyed the China Bazaar, Puckers Sports Grill, Cafe 420 and Gifts of Gatlinburg. Many visitors said they knew the businesses as staples of the area.