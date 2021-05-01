Girl Scouts sell surplus of cookies in West Town Mall parking lot

The Girl Scouts said they had more than 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies because of the pandemic, and aimed to sell them all on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People usually leave the mall with bags filled with clothes, electronics and so many other products. On Saturday, shoppers also had a chance to fill their bags with Thin Mints, Samoa's and other Girl Scout cookies.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians held a drive-through event at West Town Mall to sell a surplus of cookies. Officials with the scouts said they had more than 100,000 boxes leftover because of the pandemic. Fewer people bought cookies, they said.

Cookie sales were down 30% due to the pandemic and the Girl Scouts had enough boxes to wrap all the way around I-640, according to a release.

The scouts also held events in Johnson City and Chattanooga, according to officials. The West Town Mall event lasted until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

"The cookie proceeds support all of the girls' activities in the community," said Sandy Hubbell, the director of product programs. "So their adventures, their camp and all of their service as well — the money goes right back into the community."