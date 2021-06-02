Girls Inc. continues 20-year softball tradition after skipping last year due to pandemic

After over a year, Wednesday nights mean softball at Girls Inc. in Oak Ridge!

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Softball is a tradition at Girls Inc. of Oak Ridge and the Tennessee Valley. It's a time when participants can gather and enjoy each other's company — it's something to look forward to on Wednesday nights.

But for over a year, girls did not have a chance to swing bats and run the bases. The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the 20-year tradition. Now though, Girls Inc. is hosting softball games once again.

Did you know that Girls Inc. girls are significantly more likely to exercise daily and play on sports teams? For girls,... Posted by Girls Inc of Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Organizer Ashley Ivens said the league teaches them valuable lessons on and off the field, especially confidence.

"I think that girls don't always have the opportunity have the upper hand when it comes to sports, so I think that they come out here and they said, 'Yeah I can do this just as well as anybody else,'" she said.