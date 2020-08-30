Golf tournament honors Joe Clayton with bagpipes and plaque

Joe Clayton died after a helicopter he was in crashed into Fort Loudon Lake on Aug. 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bagpipes sang for Joe Clayton Saturday morning at the Gettysvue Polo, Golf and Country Club during a golf tournament held in his memory.

Participants didn't just tee up for birdies and pars — they also joined together for a plaque presentation in his honor. Clayton's family also appeared during the golf tournament. Officials said that Clayton was an avid golfer and was beloved by the members at the club.

They also said that the tournament had already been scheduled, but was renamed in his honor after he died in a helicopter crash on Aug. 3.

The prominent Knoxville businessman was killed after a helicopter crashed into Fort Loudoun Lake on the Tennessee River, near downtown Knoxville. Three others who were in the crash survived.