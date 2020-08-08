Grab & Go Meals are back to help feed children throughout Knoxville for three days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families who want free meals for their children will have 3 more days to get them from one of several distribution locations throughout Knox County.
The Knox County Community Action Committee will give children 18 years old and under free meals for 3 more days, as part of the CAC Summer Food Service Program. They will distribute the meals Aug. 12, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., according to officials.
Children must be present to receive a meal. Families can go to one of several distribution sites for their free meals, listed below:
- Cal Johnson Rec Center 507 Hall of Fame Drive, Knoxville, TN 37915
- Carter Community Park 9030 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924
- Cecil Webb Rec Center 923 Baker Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920
- Change Center 203 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915
- Christenberry Rec Center 931 Oglewood Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Cumberland Estates Rec Center 4529 Silverhill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921
- Danny Mayfield Park 700 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921
- Deane Hill Rec Center 7414 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919
- EV Davidson Rec Center 3124 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914
- Gibbs Ruritan Park 7827 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37721
- Inskip Recreation Center 301 W Inskip Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912
- Larry Cox Center 3109 Ocoee Trail, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Lonsdale Rec Center 2700 Gloria Garner Street (Stonewall Street), Knoxville, TN 37921
- Milton Roberts Rec Center 5900 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924
- Montgomery Village Baptist Center 4601 Joe Lewis Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
- North Ridge Head Start 1008 Breda Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918
- Pond Gap Elementary 4530 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909
- Richard Leake Rec Center 3511 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917
- Skatetown Rink 5713 North Broadway Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37918
- South Knoxville Com Center 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920
- Transformation Church 9050 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923
- Victor Ashe Park 4901 Bradshaw Road, Knoxville, TN 37912
Officials said they already gave away over 112,000 meals through Knoxville Parks and Recreation sites. Pictures of sites staffed with people were posted on the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation Facebook page Friday.