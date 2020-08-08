Grab & Go Meals are back to help feed children throughout Knoxville for three days

Children must be present to receive a meal from one of the several distribution locations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families who want free meals for their children will have 3 more days to get them from one of several distribution locations throughout Knox County.

The Knox County Community Action Committee will give children 18 years old and under free meals for 3 more days, as part of the CAC Summer Food Service Program. They will distribute the meals Aug. 12, Aug. 17 and Aug. 19 between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., according to officials.

Children must be present to receive a meal. Families can go to one of several distribution sites for their free meals, listed below:

Cal Johnson Rec Center 507 Hall of Fame Drive, Knoxville, TN 37915

Carter Community Park 9030 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924

Cecil Webb Rec Center 923 Baker Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920

Change Center 203 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN 37915

Christenberry Rec Center 931 Oglewood Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917

Cumberland Estates Rec Center 4529 Silverhill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921

Danny Mayfield Park 700 College Street, Knoxville, TN 37921

Deane Hill Rec Center 7414 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919

EV Davidson Rec Center 3124 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

Gibbs Ruritan Park 7827 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37721

Inskip Recreation Center 301 W Inskip Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912

Larry Cox Center 3109 Ocoee Trail, Knoxville, TN 37917

Lonsdale Rec Center 2700 Gloria Garner Street (Stonewall Street), Knoxville, TN 37921

Milton Roberts Rec Center 5900 Asheville Highway, Knoxville, TN 37924

Montgomery Village Baptist Center 4601 Joe Lewis Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

North Ridge Head Start 1008 Breda Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918

Pond Gap Elementary 4530 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909

Richard Leake Rec Center 3511 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917

Skatetown Rink 5713 North Broadway Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37918

South Knoxville Com Center 522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

Transformation Church 9050 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923

Victor Ashe Park 4901 Bradshaw Road, Knoxville, TN 37912