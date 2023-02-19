Tremont fellowship takes 8 high schoolers to the Smoky Mountains

Tremont Institute took eight high schoolers from everyday life and brought them to the Smoky Mountains to connect with nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Eight Fulton high schoolers packed their backpacks and stayed in the Smoky Mountains for four days. They left urban living and cell phones behind.

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont hosted the Environmental and Community Leaders fellowship. This is a two-year program in which students can participate in activities in nature.

One of the students participating this year is Jayden Serrano. He said this was an important experience for him because it gave him a little break away from his homework and everyday life.

"I feel like this has been a really fun time... I've learned a lot of stuff," Serrano said. "I just wanted to disconnect away from the city, which is sometimes very stressful."

The fellowship’s goal is to help younger generations see themselves outdoors, according to the Education Director of Great Smoky Mountains at Tremont Institute John Didiego.

It is a free program for students because it's funded by people who want to help and empower future generations.

For the past few days, he said the teenagers have been learning how to become leaders and work towards a healthy environment and healthy social and ecological environments.

"It's important for us as people that high school students take some ownership over their environment... over how they treat each other and how they treat the land and how they live on the land together," Didiego said.

During this program, they hiked on trail paths altogether and focus on socializing in person. Serrano said back home technology is playing a big role in his life. His homework is online, his friends are on social media and he spends a great deal of time with his digital equipment.

Didiego said this is an opportunity for these students to have a face-to-face connection and in-person communication instead of behind a computer or phone screens and gadgets.

"Connecting with your peers, with your friends, in a natural environment suddenly opens up totally new ways of thinking, new ways of relating," Didiego said.

And there's more...

One of the main goals, when someone participates in this fellowship, is to create a project and give back to the community.

Every group is different according to Annie Roth, a teacher network of the Great Smoky Mountains Tremont Institute. This group decided to create a space to inspire an even younger generation - kids in elementary school.

"Our Fulton students will be hosting environmental education stations in Christenberry schoolyard," Roth said. "So that the third graders are doing arts and crafts and playing games and reading books about nature."

Serrano's curiosity was piqued during this fellowship. He said he gained a lot of knowledge about nature and he wanted to share that experience through their project.

"I managed to just socialize and learn about people, not just learn about people, but also learn about like the surroundings around me," Serrano said. "Whether it be forest trees, like in rocks, the grass, anything of the sort, it felt great."

This program encourages children to consider environmental careers.

For Serrano who wrapped up and packed to go home, this is how he left the Smokies behind for now: