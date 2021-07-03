Greenback Clothes Ministry opens, offering free clothes and hygiene items

The event was hosted by Greenback Memorial Baptist Church in Greene County.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new ministry opened in Greene County on Saturday, but it wasn't offering regular sermons and prayers. Instead, it was offering the community free clothes and hygiene products.

The event was hosted by Greenback Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Organizers said it will also be open on the first Saturday of each month.

Anyone who needed clothing and other kinds of products could stop by and pick them up. Organizers said new items were put out for people as the weather changes, all for free. Snacks and water were also available for volunteers who helped host the event.