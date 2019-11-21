GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A senior at Greeneville High School will be marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Macy's Great American Marching Band.

Carolyn Fitzgerald plays trombone with the Pride of the Devils Band, and this will be her third time playing in the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fitzgerald had to go through an extensive application and audition process to be selected to participate. She, along with 225 other high students from across the nation, were selected to play.

Fitzgerald will go through intense rehearsals next week before the performance. She will also have time to tour and enjoy New York City, including sightseeing and going to a Broadway show.

