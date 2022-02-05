Group looking for help to pack 250,000 meals to support Ukrainian refugees

On June 11, a group will pack 250,000 meals that will be sent to Poland to support refugees from the war in Ukraine.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As violence continues to wage in Ukraine, a group is trying to support refugees fleeing the country. They said they need help to prepare thousands of meals.

On June 11, Operation Inasmuch said they were planning to host an event where volunteers will pack 250,000 meals. Those meals will be sent to Poland and fed to refugees who fled from the war. They said most other details of the food delivery, including how to get the ingredients and transport them to Poland, were already done.

They said there will be four different shifts available for volunteers, each lasting around 2 hours. They said it would take 275 volunteers per shift to pack all the food — 1,100 volunteers total.

They said they would take volunteers of all abilities, and even children as young as 5 years old.

They will be packing a chicken, rice and vegetable soup meal that is meant to be nutritious and non-perishable. Each meal will have a shelf life of up to 2 years, according to organizers.