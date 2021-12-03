Growing a city | Oak Ridge officials plant tree for Arbor Day, celebrate with students

Oak Ridge officials said they handed students seedlings and information packets about the importance of trees.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge community gathered to celebrate some of its most important residents on Friday — trees.

The City of Oak Ridge held its 36th annual Arbor Day celebration with some students. As part of the celebration, they planted a tree at an elementary school, teaching students about the importance trees have in every community.

"It's very important for kids to understand the importance of trees and the role they play in our lives," said Job Hetrick, the Director for Recreation and Parks at Oak Ridge.

The city has received the Tree City USA award for 33 consecutive years, he said. It has also received seven Tree Line USA awards. Hetrick said that the city has some of the best tree canopies in Tennessee.

"We value our trees very highly," he said. "We invest a lot into them, into the care of the trees. They really enhance our parks, our school grounds and do a lot for our residential developments."