Happy Birthday! Historic Tennessee Theatre turns 93

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When the Tennessee Theatre first opened on October 1, 1928, it was a "motion picture palace," that showed mostly silent movies.

It's estimated that almost 10,000 people visited Tennessee Theatre on that first day, according to officials.

According to the Tennessee Theatre's Facebook page, matinee price was 40 cents for adults and a dime for children, while evening prices were 60 cents for adults and 15 cents for children.

The Tennessee Theatre continued to show movies until 1977. Since then it's mostly been live performances on the stage.