"He passed doing what he loved" | Family shares risks after Maryville teen loses life on The Dragon road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tail of the Dragon is a popular stretch of road in Blount County that attracts bikers, motorists and thrill-seekers looking to ride it. It is also one of the more dangerous roads in East Tennessee.

Around 2 weeks ago,18-year-old Luke Hutsell from Maryville was killed while riding on the Tail of the Dragon.

The 11-mile stretch of road spans through Blount County into North Carolina and is known worldwide for its dangerous curves. It claims the lives of a handful of people each year. At least 13 people have died on the road in the past 5 years, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"I don't have any regrets about letting him ride," said Hutsell's mother Lisa, who said he found his calling early in life. "He found a love in life and passion in life that some people spend their whole life never having."

Almost every day for the past 3 years, his family said he could be found testing the limits on The Dragon.

"If you could see the joy in his eyes whenever he was out riding," said Lisa. "My heart is broken, we're broken. It's hard to breathe but I am thankful he passed doing what he loved."

He was adventurous, a daredevil and fell in love with the thrill. But on June 12, his family's worst nightmare came true — he crashed with another motorcycle and lost his life.

The family is left with unbearable pain and now urging people to understand the risks involved.

They're clinging to the comfort he left with them weeks before his death.

"'I said, 'Luke you have to be careful on The Dragon, I would not be able to go on and survive.' He said, 'Mom, if anything happened to me on the dragon, know I died doing something I love,'" said Lisa.

Luke's sister, Lydia, said his passion for life is inspiring.

"Knowing he was out doing something every day that he loved, I want to be like that," she said.

Lisa continues to beam with pride because of her son and is determined to keep his legacy alive.

"I tell people I had an angel on this Earth for 18 years and now he's gone on to work somewhere else," she said. "It's so hard to go on without him."