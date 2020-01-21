OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In April 2011, animal lovers in Oak Ridge started a grassroots effort to help animal rescues. Now, that effort has evolved into the Helping Paws Animal Network, which just reached a $250,000 fundraising milestone.

To celebrate, the Helping Paws Animal Network will host an event between 11:30 to 1 p.m. in the Pollard Technology Conference Center lobby, in Oak Ridge.

The event will include music by Shelter Road, a door prize drawing, an appearance from a shelter dog from Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and refreshments. The public invited to attend.

Helping Paws Animal Network is a nonprofit organization that gives financial assistance to animal rescues to help cover food, shelter, vet services and boarding costs.