NEWPORT, Tenn. — Cruise Against Cancer has been rescheduled for June 20, 2020 at Newport City Park.

The event was postponed from April 25 because of COVID-19.

It is a fundraiser for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.

The mission of Celebrate Life is to assist, educate, support and encourage newly diagnosed cancer patients. Survivors maintain membership with the group after treatment to provide support to new patients and share their personal journey to healing.

Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group was founded March 22, 1999 by Michele Sexton, a breast cancer survivor.

The group hosts many informative speakers; including oncologists, social workers, dieticians, counselors, an acupuncturist and many others. They also host a "Pampering Night" and a summer picnic. Celebrate Life assists patients in Cocke, Jefferson, & Sevier Counties.

Grant money and donations are used for transportation assistance, medicine, supplies, utility bills and any other special needs a cancer patient may face during treatment.

