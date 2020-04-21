KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A message from Holston Habitat for Humanity:

Holston Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, non-profit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God's love into action by building homes, communities and hope. The affiliate's service area includes Sullivan, Washington, and Carter Counties in Tennessee, as well as the city of Bristol, Virginia.

Holston Habitat for Humanity seeks to share the love of Christ by creating partnerships with communities, families and volunteers to improve the quality of life for families in need by providing simple, affordable, and decent housing and opportunities for home ownership.