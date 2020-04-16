KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from KARM:

Is KARM still serving the homeless? Absolutely!

KARM's essential services—food and shelter—have not been interrupted. These services include meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and overnight shelter. We're operating 24/7/365 as is our Serenity program.

Are KARM Thrift Stores still open?

No. We value the health and safety of our donors, customers, volunteers and team members. In light of the current situation presented by COVID-19, KARM Stores is taking action to protect everyone who visits our locations. All retail locations will be closed until deemed safe and allowed to reopen by local government.

In accordance with Executive Order 23 by the governor of Tennessee, all donation centers are also closed until the order has expired.

Please keep all items for donation until donation centers are allowed to reopen.

What is KARM doing to keep people safe and to help "flatten the curve"?

Closely monitoring guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health officials and rely on their recommendations and expertise to inform our decisions.

Communicating and collaborating with the Knox County Health Department and area service providers through Knox County's Emergency Operations Center.

Created a COVID-19 rapid response team that can quickly respond to new information.

Suspended KARM work-related travel. Staff who are able to work from home are doing so and on-duty staff are holding "virtual" meetings.

Temporarily suspended volunteer participation.

Performing extra cleaning, using hospital-grade cleaning products.

Added additional handwashing and sanitizing stations across the campus, including the outdoor courtyard.

Placed special, easy-to-read signage around the shelter, instructing guests about the importance of washing their hands and other safety measures they should take to stay healthy.

Rearranged all dining rooms, meeting rooms and sleeping dorms to accommodate social distancing.

Installed a temporary intake office outside the main building to ensure new guests are temperature free before entering.

Taking the temperature of all guests entering the building for meals and shelter.

What about KARM's volunteers?

All volunteer activity at the main campus and Serenity is suspended through May 30th.

How can the faith community help PRAY! Pray for KARM's guests, staff and their families. Go to karm.org/prayer for specific ways you can pray for KARM guests and staff from the comfort of your home.

If you want to DONATE FOOD, please first call Liz Galloway, KARM's Director of Food Services, at 865-640-4304.

