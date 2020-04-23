KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Project Access is a broad-based community charity created to provide access to health care for low-income, uninsured individuals in Knox County. KAPA is a program under the leadership of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation. It is the philanthropic arm of the Knoxville Academy of Medicine, the medical society for Knox County physicians.

Since 2006, Knoxville Area Project Access has coordinated more than $350 million dollars in donated health care to more than 30,000 low-income East Tennesseans without access to health insurance or government-sponsored program. KAPA coordinated over 80,000 medical encounters in 2019.

KAPA patients receive a full continuum of care administered by a network of over 1,800 physicians and providers, along with all area hospitals, who donate services to help our neighbors in need.