KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mission of the Knoxville Dream Center is to provide good food, authentic faith, and opportunities for a brighter future for those who need it most.

The nonprofit is primarily a mobile food pantry.

Lost Sheep Ministry is the homeless outreach of the Knoxville Dream Center.

COVID-19 has changed the way the Food Truck operates and distributes meals. It is now a drive thru from noon to 3:00 Monday through Friday at Park West Church Dutch Valley. The church is next door to the Knoxville Dream Center.

The organization needs volunteers to serve food and to prepare food.

Also, the nonprofit needs food donations.

The website says "Since it is hard to do food drives right now, monetary donations are preferred as we can purchase what is necessary from our suppliers. However, if you have any food donations like chips, snacks, non perishable items, please bring them by the Dream Center."

