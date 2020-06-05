KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, effects of the pandemic have tremendously impacted the construction schedule and resulted in a loss of funding. This has led to delays for families who are in need of affordable housing and are ready to build.

Knoxville Habitat's #GivingTuesdayNow goal is to raise enough in donations to pay for the construction and pouring of a home's foundation that will help a waiting family be able to build their home this summer. Two longtime Habitat volunteers are anonymously matching every gift up to $5,000, so supporters have the opportunity to see their giving go twice as far.

Last December's #GivingTuesday support for Knoxville Habitat exceeded the goal and resulted in purchasing all of the doors, lighting, dishwashers and hardware for nine homes originally scheduled to be built this year.

Support Knoxville Habitat for Humanity's #GivingTuesdayNow efforts online.

