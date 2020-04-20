KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals is the Meals on Wheels program in Knoxville and Knox County.

The Mobile Meals program serves noon meals to Knoxville and Knox County citizens who are at least 60 years old and cannot cook for themselves.

The provided meals help the very old and frail continue to live independently in their own homes.

Until several years ago, the Mobile Meals program was only able to serve those in the most dire need. In fact, by the time the program could serve them, many of the seniors were so frail that they soon had to be hospitalized or go into a nursing home. Thanks to community support, the program is now trying to reach older adults before they get into a medical crisis, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes longer.

The program needs more volunteers to deliver meals to homebound clients every Monday to Friday and on Thanksgiving and Christmas day. You can deliver meals between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., once a month, once a week, or as often as your schedule permits. Total delivery time varies with one or two hour routes available

You can support the program with a contribution to Mobile Meals in honor or in memory of someone special.

For more information, for a speaker, or to volunteer, call 524-2786.

