KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's a stressful financial time for a lot of people. Non-profits are feeling the pressure, too, as they continue to serve our community.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a major nonprofit provider of free pop-up clinics.

Its mission is to prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality healthcare to those in need. The organization provides free dental, vision, and medical services to under served and uninsured individuals.

RAM's Corps includes more than 155,000 volunteers: licensed dental, vision, medical, and veterinary professionals. They have treated more than 835,000 individuals delivering more than $150 million worth of free care.

