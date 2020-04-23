KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is in great need of essential resources to aid in the response to COVID-19.

The mission of Second Harvest Food Bank is to lead the community in the fight to end hunger. It is the East Tennessee region's largest hunger-relief charity, operating programs in 18 counties. The food bank secures and distributes more than 20 million pounds of food and grocery products annually through a network of 550+ partnering nonprofit organizations such as food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and schools.

Second Harvest's programs are arranged to reach every demographic in every corner of East Tennessee. From programs specific to children and seniors, to programs specializing in meeting families' needs, no one is forgotten if they are hungry.

People of all ages in East Tennessee are served by Second Harvest Food Bank. These programs are specifically designed to ensure no matter how young or old, no one goes hungry in Second Harvest's 18-county service area.

RELATED: How to help: Second Harvest Food Bank seeks monetary donations, preparing for increased demand

RELATED: Second Harvest serving twice as many families during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Second Harvest Food Bank raises $807,784 after 'Double Your Donation Day'

RELATED: Second Harvest Food Bank of East TN provides summer meals for kids