KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sertoma provides programs and services that empower adults with intellectual disabilities to achieve their fullest potential.

The non-profit serves more than 135 individuals. Sertoma is dedicated to offering the highest quality residential, vocational and social services.

Sertoma recently shortened its name from Sertoma Center to emphasize its community-based approach to its mission.

"Everyone deserves a chance to live a full life. A life that values work, relationships, and the dignity of life well-lived. Through no fault of their own, our adults need the support of their community. We will continue to help fulfill their same desires and needs that we all share to live a life of purpose and promise," Sertoma's CEO, Lee Freeman, said.

The staff develops supported employment solutions for people with disabilities and for businesses. Through Sertoma, people who have disabilities develop vital skills and become active participants in the community. The organization offers businesses the opportunity to reduce recruitment and training expenses as they enjoy the benefits of a diversified workforce.

The Life Enrichment Center features learning labs for pre-employment training, art therapy, cooking and nutrition, current event discussion, horticulture.

