KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from The Dream Connection:

The Dream Connection accepts and raise charitable contributions exclusively for fulfilling the "once-in-a-lifetime dream come true" of children between the ages of three and eighteen. They are kids with life-threatening or chronically debilitating illnesses in the East Tennessee community.

It is dedicated to directing 100% of its contributions to fulfilling the dreams of the children it serves.

There are no traditional expenses, such as those of an office, executive director salary or other general expenses normally associated with such an organization. It is staffed completely by volunteers.

It is the only organization of its kind in East Tennessee.

The Dream Connection started with volunteers who realized the need for an organization dedicated to fulfilling the special dreams of children battling life-threatening or chronically debilitating illnesses.

Twenty five years and hundreds of dreams later, The Dream Connection continues to fulfill the dreams of children diagnosed with leukemia, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, and other conditions.

About 30 to 40 dreams are fulfilled per year through the support of individuals, businesses, and civic organizations.

