Helping the Helpers: The Joy of Music School

The music plays on at the nonprofit committed to offering free lessons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from The Joy of Music School:

The Joy of Music School is a nonprofit organization providing free music lessons for children who cannot afford them. All teachers are volunteers. The School also provides instruments, music and supplies at no cost to students.

The Joy of Music School has adapted to the new reality this spring. Teachers halted all face-to-face lessons in March but the music continues.

Instructors are teaching most students "virtually," using the online video program Zoom. At the moment 122 students are learning online, with help from 54 volunteer instructors and three paid part-time teachers leading group classes. 

The high point for many JoMS families and kids is the spring recital.  A live recital is not possible so this year it's a YouTube "Premiere" presentation of performances edited together and appearing on a date to be announced.

