Helping the Helpers: The Salvation Army

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from The Salvation Army, Knoxville Area Command:
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination
The nonprofit focuses on transitional housing, domestic violence recovery, emergency assistance and COVID-19 relief.
The Salvation Army also supports after school programs and hunger relief programs.
Knoxville area locations:
The Thompson Center of Hope
Social Services, Shelters,
Corps Worship Center
409 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Phone: (865) 525-9401
Fax: (865) 524-7748
Sevierville
Corps Worship Center and
Social Services
806 W. Main St.
Sevierville, TN 37864
Phone: (865) 908-4010
Fax: (865) 428-8523
Maryville
Corps Worship Center and
Social Services
314 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801
Phone: (865) 983-7135