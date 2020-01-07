x
community

Helping the Helpers: The Salvation Army

The nonprofit serves the most vulnerable in our community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from The Salvation Army, Knoxville Area Command:

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination

The nonprofit focuses on transitional housing, domestic violence recovery, emergency assistance and COVID-19 relief. 

The Salvation Army also supports after school programs and hunger relief programs. 

Knoxville area locations:

The Thompson Center of Hope

Social Services, Shelters,

Corps Worship Center

409 N. Broadway

Knoxville, TN 37917

Phone: (865) 525-9401

Fax: (865) 524-7748

Sevierville

Corps Worship Center and

Social Services

806 W. Main St.

Sevierville, TN 37864

Phone: (865) 908-4010

Fax: (865) 428-8523

Maryville

Corps Worship Center and

Social Services

314 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801

Phone: (865) 983-7135

