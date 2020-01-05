KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vine School Health Center is a school-based physical and mental health center located in the Langland Building of the Vine Middle Magnet School in Knoxville.

It is a collaborative effort between Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee, College of Nursing.

It has become a model of innovation for healthcare solutions that meet the needs of children and families who live in Knox County.

The VSHC is accessible to all children and families living in Knox County and provides quality pediatric medical care and mental health services that foster the overall physical, mental, and behavioral health of those in the community.

Vine School Health Center is currently open for sick appointments and critical well visits.

It is following all CDC safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please contact the office at 865-594-5078 for additional information.

