KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A message from Wesley House Community Center:

Since 1907, Wesley House has been providing services for Knoxville's most marginalized areas.

We are a Christian ministry, called by God to nurture wholeness and hope by empowering children and families through service and education.

Our vision is to develop and maintain the emotional, academic, and spiritual growth of children and families.

Wesley House Community Center provides access to resources and services within the MLB (Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont) communities.

Wesley House Community Center was established in 1907 in Knoxville by three United Methodist Women groups to support the ladies working at Brookside Mills.

Because these mothers were working at the cotton mill to support their families their children didn't have supervision during the day. The UMW women saw this need and Wesley House was created.

Since then, we have been providing after school and summer camp services for Knoxville's most under resourced and marginalized communities. In the 1950s, Wesley House saw there was a need for seniors citizens who were experiencing social isolation. Today, we have our WISE program that meets weekly to support seniors in the Lonsdale, Beaumont, Mechanicsville, and East Knoxville communities.

