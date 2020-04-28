KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A message from YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley:

The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

As YWCA responds to this challenging time in our community's history, our staff will continue to provide life-saving services to our clients facing domestic violence, unemployment, and food insecurity.

Many of you have asked how you can help YWCA continue to provide these essential services during this crisis.

Prepared meals, shelf-stable foods, paper products, and cleaning supplies are among our clients' most urgently needed items.

Click here for the full list.

YWCA sign

WBIR

This organization has been serving women and their families in East Tennessee since 1899. Offerings have changed over the years to meet community needs, but one thing has remained the same for more than 100 years: women from all walks of life depend on our services.

YWCA Building

WBIR

Women come to us in times of crisis, as survivors of rape or domestic violence, and for housing as they transition to a permanent living situation. They come for help meeting health-related goals. They come for after-school and summer programming for their children. They come for a variety of reasons. But they come, and they leave with a renewed spirit, new skills, and stronger lives.

RELATED: YWCA 'GameChangers' work to end domestic violence

RELATED: YWCA hosts 25th annual Race Against Racism to celebrate Diversity Day