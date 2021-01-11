Heritage High School collect hundreds of items to help community members

Through two separate programs students collected food, clothes and household supplies to help people in the community.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The holidays can be hard for families across the world. But in Blount County, they may get a little easier for people in the community.

Students at Heritage High School collected hundreds of items through two different programs. In one program, 215 items were collected to supply the Heritage High clinic. It was called the Unity for Community project, and students collected food, deodorant and household items through it.

The other program was called the Quest to Bless project and students collected items to benefit Family Promise. It was co-sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and students from two classes competed to donate the most items. The winner received a Chick-Fil-A gift card.