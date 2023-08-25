Owner of Holy Land Market and Deli waits for the gift of a lifetime amid health struggles: a kidney

"Money is only paper, family is blood. We have to take care of our family," Jason Ajlouny said regarding his dad's health struggles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A father and son duo who run a popular West Knoxville business are staying strong amid a life-threatening medical diagnosis.

Walter Ajlouny, owner of Holy Land Market and Deli, is waiting for the gift of a lifetime -- a new kidney. Ajlouny has struggled with kidney conditions since he was 20 years old. In recent months, those health struggles have caught up to him and taken a toll on him.

"His kidneys are slowly but surely shutting down," his son Jason Ajlouny said.

Jason is Ajlouny's only son. Jason and his wife have started handling the store as his dad waits for a new kidney.

"You hope when you get that phone call, that there's a kidney available," Jason said.

For 18 years his dad has handled the ins and outs of the store. His hospitality and authentic Middle Eastern cuisine has made him a name neighbors in East Tennessee know too well.

"He is very charismatic," Jason said about his dad. "He puts his heart into his restaurant and you're not a customer to him. You're an extension of his family.

Their family-owned and operated business serves Middle Eastern dishes and groceries in Knoxville.

"We don't like to run it like a typical restaurant. We like to provide an experience and share our passion for food," he said.

In their recent Facebook post, Holy Land Market and Deli wrote they had to close the store for the weekend due to his dad's medical emergency.

"He did kind of feel the effects of the kidney failure, which is very, very traumatic, like nausea," Jason said. "We ended up calling an ambulance for him to just be on the safe side."

Jason is now stepping into the legacy his mom and dad created

"This is our livelihood, this is our income. So to keep that going while giving him the time to really be able to take care of his health outside," he added.