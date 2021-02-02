Loretta Lynn’s Friends Hometown Rising concert raises nearly $1M for flood victims

The flooding after a record rainfall killed 20 Humphreys County residents and left more than 500 homes affected, including 272 that were destroyed.

TENNESSEE, USA — Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising concert has raised nearly $1 million for flood victims in Humphreys County, Loretta Lynn announced Thursday on her website.

Monday’s concert at the Grand Ole Opry House has raised $933,000 in donations and concert proceeds that will directly benefit the residents of Waverly and surrounding areas, as well as local small businesses, through a fund at the United Way of Humphreys County.

The concert on Monday night featured Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, and many others. With the call for donations still underway via text-to-donate (text TNFLOODRELIEF TO 44321), and everything from auction items to longstanding partners like MX Sports and the Academy of Country Music, it took a few days for the excitement to settle and the efforts Lynn let to be tallied.

“I’ve heard from so many friends that the show Monday night that my friends put together for our community not only raised money, but it also raised spirits after a long few weeks of loss and heartbreak,” Lynn said in a news release from her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. “I loved the performances and the stories. While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss. We’ll all be OK as long as we continue to help one another.”

BRELAND, Brooks with Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Little Big Town, McEntire, Brittney Spencer, and Urban held a two-hour benefit concert and donation drive with hosts Storme Warren and NADA in a sold-out Opry House. Many other country music stars called on fans to support the recovery work of the United Way of Humphreys County.

Several major donations were announced during the show with City National Bank and Tracy Lawrence’s “Mission: Possible” charity both contributing and the Academy of Country Music matching $25,000 of fan donations in honor of Lynn being named one of this year’s ACM Poet’s Award recipients at the recent ACM Honors.

“We’re so thankful for our good friends of more than 40 years, MX Sports, who’ve held motocross events at the Ranch and came to our aid through their Racers 4 Waverly Fund,” Lynn said. “I’m simply overwhelmed by how everyone rallied behind this small town by showing so much love.”

“With the funds raised this week, the United Way of Humphreys County will be able to release more checks to not only individuals but also small businesses that have been displaced since Aug. 21,” Nioka Curtis with United Way said in a news release. “As soon as I had said a little prayer that we’d be able to help small businesses in addition to families, within the last week that prayer has been answered.”