Hope for Victims Remembrance Tree on display at City County Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said that a holiday memorial for victims of homicide was on display on the main level of the City County Building Tuesday — the Hope for Victims Remembrance Tree.

They said that the holidays can be especially sorrowful for families who lost loved ones due to violent crime and that the memorial is meant to remember victims from East Tennessee and celebrate their lives.

They also said that officials will read names by the Remembrance Tree on Wednesday, Dec. 15. A video of the reading of the names will be posted on Hope for Victims and the Knox County District Attorney General's Office the week of Dec. 21.