Horse Haven of Tennessee partners with Second Harvest for Fall Harvest fair

Horse Haven of Tennessee partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank for a food drive during the Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Non-profits teamed up to help their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Horse Haven of Tennessee held their second annual "Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair" in Lenoir City to celebrate the change of the season.

They partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to also host a food drive during the event. Families could bring donations such as canned meats, peanut butter, pasta or other non-perishable items to get a free swag back from Grayson Subaru and Grayson Hyundai.

"We approached Second Harvest to do a food drive for them because we understand that during this pandemic, it's been tough for donations — both monetary donations and material donations," Ashely Ford said, from Horse Haven. "We have completely different missions ... but we decided to partner together to bring a better event for the community."

The Fall Harvest Fest was held instead of the "Boo at the Barn" event and featured a craft fair, pumpkin patch, a silent auction, live entertainment from Jacob Covell and pony rides.

Food trucks were also set up at the festival. Farm to Griddle Crepes, Empire Pizza and Mucho Gucho food trucks were scheduled to be there.