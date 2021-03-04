"House full of love" | Yassin's Falafel House plans to reopen dining rooms May 17

Yassin Terou, owner of Yassin's Falafel House, said staff are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 so they can reopen their dining rooms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the nicest places in America will reopen its dining room doors on May 17 — Yassin's Falafel House.

Staff at the restaurant are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, so they can stay safe while serving hungry customers. Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, was vaccinated during a live stream on the restaurant's Facebook page Friday.

He said that the restaurant will open next month to give time for more staff members and customers to receive the shot.

"Since the start of this pandemic, we decided to save lives," Yassin said on his Twitter page. "Not save money."

The decision to reopen the restaurants' dining rooms was made with some feedback from customers and as well as health advisors, Yassin said. He received his vaccination from Oak Ridge Pharmacy.

"We can't wait to see you all soon again and make our house full of love again," Yassin said.