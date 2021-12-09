House opens in Cocke County to support children awaiting placement in foster families

The name for the Isaiah 117 House is inspired by a Bible verse, according to officials — "defend the cause of the fatherless."

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Before children in the foster care system find families where they can be safe and loved, they may not be certain of where they can stay. A new house in Cocke County is providing a space where they can stay while transitioning from their homes and into foster care.

It is called an "Isaiah 117 House" and officials behind the Cocke County house said it is inspired by a Bible verse. At the house, they say children can find emotional and physical support in a safe environment while their cases go through the foster care system.

There are similar houses in states across the U.S. including Florida, Indiana and Texas. There are also several houses in counties across Tennessee. The Cocke County house was completed on Nov. 29, according to officials.

Plans for the house have been in the works since 2019, according to officials. The Isaiah 117 House program also says that it is working to open a house in every Tennessee county so they can help more than 8,000 children in the custody of the state's Department of Children's Services.

Since the Cocke County house opened, officials said the community has donated decorations and supplies to help beautify the space and to help support the house's mission.